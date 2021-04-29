Alejandra Avalos reveals, Luis Miguel’s love was not Lucia | Instagram

The famous one who today serves as producer, Alejandra Ávalos, took up the cameras again to deny Lucia Mendez Regarding the loves that have revolved around Luis Miguel, she says she knows Who was the singer’s true love?

On the occasion of the euphoria at the launch of the seasons of “Luis Miguel: The Series“, singer Alejandra Avalos It was one of those that for several weeks has generated great controversy when addressing the type of relationship that at some point united it with the “Sun of Mexico.”

After revealing that she was one of the women, she did not give in to Luis Miguel’s conquest tactics and being the muse of the song “I have everything except you”, the singer-songwriter came out to deny the statements of the histrionic, one of the artists who did. had a brief affair with the “music star”.

Among the most controversial statements that Alejandra Ávalos has given, it suggests that Lucía Méndez was not Luis Miguel’s great love but Mariana Yazbek, the artist’s first girlfriend, this, after the histrionic revealed in “De Primera Mano” that she would have been one of his most important loves.

I don’t know any other person with whom he has fallen so much in love … the greatest love and for whom he had respect, and whom he idealized, and whom it hurt his soul to leave and he did not want that to happen. “

The music star who ventured into the world of acting acting in productions with José José in “Perdóname todo”, said that his colleague was lying by declaring that “she had been the greatest love in the life of Luis Miguel.”

It is to Mariana Yazbek who really belongs that title, commented the remembered “Rostro del Heraldo” on the past relationship with the photographer and flamenco dancer, one of the first partners of the interpreter of “Hasta que me perdos”.

Alejandra Margarita Ávalos Rodríguez, who precedes a consolidated career in the entertainment industry for several years where she is mostly known as Alejandra Ávalos, is one of the many women who had a relationship with the acclaimed “Puerto Rican” idol.

Although in his case, his story differs from that of many since as revealed by the “ex-spouse of Fernando Ciangherotti”, nothing ever emerged between them beyond a friendship, although he shared, “Micky” did not miss the opportunity to woo her.

However, the closeness between her and the “highest star” did not go beyond being a friendship relationship, and even “did not steal a kiss” according to his most recent statements.

Margarita Ávalos Rodríguez confirmed on the other hand, what many other of his conquests have revealed about the special way in which Luis Miguel Gallego treats women, saying that he is a true gentleman and makes each meeting something very special.

It would be one of the reasons why Luis Miguel also confessed he distanced himself from her and even stopped talking to her, said the so-called “Show-woman from Mexico.”

Curiously, in a past interview with one of the women who crossed the life of the “Sun”, Abril Campillo, the former partner of Luis Miguel and Luis Rey, reiterated that he never had knowledge of said relationship,

The opposite of Lucía Méndez, who confirmed if there was an important closeness with Luis Miguel and his family. “Lucía Méndez yes,” confirmed the former partner of “Sol” who also assured the actress, originally from Guanajuato, has several photos with the artist in various presentations.

It was in the middle of a past talk that the former star had with Gustavo Adolfo Infante where she revealed strong moments in the life of the Gallego Basteri, click on this link for details.

Luis Miguel is recognized for two things: being one of the most prolific and talented singers in Mexico and also one of the heartthrob who has had the most conquests.

He has been linked with Adela Noriega, Stephanie Salas, Mariana Yazbek, Lucía Méndez, Issabela Camil, Mariah Carey and even with María Antonieta de las Nieves “La Chilindrina”.

Despite this, one of the women who has always denied having had anything with the singer is Alejandra Ávalos, whom the entertainment journalists have always tried to make confess if there was something more than friendship between her and the interpreter of “I have everything except to you”.

What did he say about El Sol de México?

During an interview that Alejandra had in the program “Venga la Alegría”, she was asked how the singer kisses, to which she said she did not know the feeling that was being talked about.

He stressed that Luis Miguel could not steal a kiss, because he always gave himself to respect and desire instead of giving himself to the singer without any filters.

However, she said that there was a time when she was shot by the vocalist, although she left reporters with doubts by ensuring that she will not speak about that situation for the time being.

“At the time it did seduce me, but I’m going to talk about my story as I lived it.”

Contradicts Lucía Méndez

Regarding the recent statements of Lucía Méndez, who claimed to be the greatest love in Luis Miguel’s life, he said that his colleague is lying, because that role corresponds to Mariana Yazbek, one of the interpreter’s first partners.

