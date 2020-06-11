Alejandra Ávalos explodes against Érika Buenfil, she affirms: now mine is going | Instagram

For some days, Alejandra Ávalos has been in a conflict with Érika Buenfil because she claimed that both she and Laura Flores made fun of her, now she says that she has to put up with it “Now mine goes.”

In a revelation that left everyone surprised, the artist broke the silence and revealed that the environment in stage, and apparently, not everything was honey flakes thanks to two of her colleagues.

Ávalos said that forty years ago in the 80’s during a concert he did in Mexico at a nightclub, Érika and Laura they attended and sat in the front row just to insult her, calling her fat, paunchy, you have cellulite etc.

And although Laura and Érika both denied it Alejandra affirms that she is already looking for photos or videos of that presentation to corroborate that they were indeed in the first row on stage.

“When you feel that you are not talented or important enough, it is insecurity. Envy is a declaration of inferiority of the other person towards you,” said Ávalos.

Regarding the video that Buenfil shared crying and asking stop bothering her Alejandra laughed and clapped her hands. “performance” Saying that Erika was an excellent actress because she did not believe anything of what she mentioned during the video.

Now it’s my turn, it’s my turn to get mine out, hold on, hold on, because that’s where I come from! Affirmed the singer and actress.

He even added that Buenfil I had closed some doors on Televisa because in those years she was the spoiled one since she had a relationship with Televisa’s Vice President of Production.

Alejandra lashed out with Erika giving statements about his intimate life that although they did not know it were what everyone brought by word of mouth, perhaps he is preparing to take out more rags in the sun.

