Alejandra and Enrique Guzmán could go to prison after Frida Sofía’s criminal complaint

“It is not complicity, it is a single complaint against two people for three crimes, the Public Ministry is the one who determines if there is a crime and who committed it. Alejandra Guzmán is related to crimes of family violence and corruption of minors, there is no direct relationship with abuse ”, they highlighted.

Together, they stated that they continue to collect evidence against the interpreters, although they stressed that they already have enough material against them. “Present witnesses, documents, videos and expert witnesses, there is enough probative material. The data that exist today I think are sufficient to lead those investigated to a process “.

Enrique Guzmán and Frida Sofía (Instagram)

“The office will assist hand in hand with the Public Ministry in the development of the investigation that is going to follow, this is by providing various test data such as interviews that are collected from witnesses to whom the facts, videos, photographs are recorded. , audios, especially the pertinent expert witnesses that in our opinion prove the extremes of the facts, ”explained lawyer Diana Valderrama.

On the other hand, the lawyers Olea & Olea reported that Frida Sofía is taking therapy to be able to face in the best way this legal situation against the members of her family.