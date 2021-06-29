Alejando Arana leaves Atlético Morelia to sign for CD Tudelano del Fútbol of Spain

Goalkeeper Alejandro Arana, leaves the team of Athletic of Morelia on the Expansion League MX to reinforce CD Tudelano of the Spanish League, for the next 2021-2022 season.

According to different media in Mexico, the Mexican goalkeeper would already be tied to the directive of the Spanish team to reinforce his goal the next campaign in search of promotion.

Alejandro Arana comes to this team of the third division of Spain, in what would be his second time playing abroad after defending the shirt of Monagas Sport Club of the first division of Venezuela.

This goalkeeper was one of the most outstanding footballers of Atlético Morelia in the last season, leading them to the final that fell against Tepatitlán FC at the Morelos stadium.

OFFICIAL: Alejandro Arana leaves Atlético Morelia and is the new goalkeeper of Club Deportivo Tuledano, a Group I team of the RFEF First Division, the third category of Spanish football. pic.twitter.com/0z1XaFsFvs – Alejandro Montes (@ amontes_98) June 28, 2021

