Aleix Espargaró, waiting for Viñales or Dovizioso

07/09/2021

Act. At 11:58 CEST

Aleix Espargaró has assumed the full weight of the Aprilia project, which continues to take giant steps in the premier class of MotoGP. The Granollers rider driver has seen his aspirations relaunched, backed by a huge leap in quality of the renewed RS-GP, with which he has shone since the preseason.

The step forward of Aleix has been perceived since the qualifying sessions, being dismounted from Q2 only at Le Mans. At Mugello he started 4th and in Germany he qualified 3rd, which was the first time in the front row for Aprilia since Jeremy McWilliams he achieved pole position at the 2000 Australian GP, ​​and therefore the best qualy at the Noale factory in the MotoGP era.

Closer and closer to a historic ‘Top 5’ in the race for the Italian constructor and with the dream of a podium on the horizon, Aleix look to the second half of 2021 with optimism. These days of disconnection and vacations, the eldest of the Esparagó brothers hopes to hear from who will be his future partner in Aprilia. Those of Noale are clear that the current one, Lorenzo Savadori, will not continue to occupy that position in 2022 and less so now that they have two pilots of the stature of Maverick Viñales or Andrea Dovizioso.

The Italian, triple runner-up in the world, has already made it clear that he wants to return to the MotoGP grid next season after the sabbatical after his departure from Ducati. Until a few days ago, everything indicated that it would be he who would finally drive the Aprilia in the future, after carrying out three tests throughout this year for the Italian brand. However, the unexpected breakup of Maverick Viñales and Yamaha has radically changed the landscape and now it could be Roses who will accompany Aleix as the second ‘strong man’ in Aprilia, while Dovizioso could join Yamaha, either in the official team or more likely on the Petronas satellite. Last weekend, at a motocross competition organized in Italy, Dovi already met Yamaha manager Lin Jarvis, with whom he had an informal chat.

Nothing is certain yet, but while there is no official announcement, Aleix has already made his preferences for Viñales clear: “I think you have to have respect for Maverick, and also for Yamaha and Aprilia. When something happens, they will say so. The only thing I can do. say is that after my brother Pol, Maverick is without a doubt the closest thing I have to a brother in the paddock. I have a very good relationship with him. Apart from that, from the human side, two of my best years of my sports career, at Suzuki, I spent them with him, and I know how talented he is, “he said. Aleix before the DAZN microphones.

“Maverick nor he’s being happy, he’s not exploiting his level, his talent, I’m sure of that. And in this life there is only one, and although challenges are sometimes very difficult, if they make you happy, you have to take them. If being happy in your head goes through a radical change and going to Aprilia or Suzuki or wherever, do it without a doubt, do not be afraid or think that leaving Yamaha is a step back, a step back is being unhappy. Whatever Maverick does, I’m going to support him. For me personally, if all that is true, I would love for him to be my teammate, because it would also be a huge challenge for me to beat him, he knows that he will not have it easy if he wants to beat me, “he added.

We see fewer options for Dovizioso; “It is difficult to evolve the bike because when something new arrives you have to try it. They wanted me to do a couple of tests during the summer break and go to the wind tunnel. It would help to have a stronger teammate or a satellite team. Dovizioso has done a couple of tests with us, but so far he has not been very competitive and it seems that he does not want to race. I’m a huge fan of him, but I find it difficult for him to be my partner. “