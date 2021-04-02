Aleix Espargaró, the fastest in the first MotoGP practice in Losail

04/02/2021

On at 4:26 PM CEST

Aleix Espargaró He finished first in the first free practice sessions of the 2021 Doha GP, which takes place this weekend in Losail, with a time of 1: 54: 779.

🔝 @AleixEspargaro tops FP1 at Losail! Aprilia’s promising start to 2021 continues as the Spaniard edges out @ Rins42 and @ mvkoficial12! 🔥 # DohaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/HzSizih6Hi – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 2, 2021

The Aprilia rider dominated FP1 which had a clear Spanish flavor. Alex Rins and Maverick Viñales they took the second and third position, respectively.

MOTOGP FP1 RESULTS

1. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) – 1: 54.779

2. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.060

3. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.085

4. Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) + 0.240

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.346

6. Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) + 0.484

7. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.524

8. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.570

9. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.614

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.669