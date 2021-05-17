Aleix Espargaró goes under the knife in Barcelona

05/17/2021 at 4:35 PM CEST

After the French Grand Prix, Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) has become this Monday the fourth driver of MotoGP who undergoes an operation for compartment syndrome is season 2021. The Catalan follows in the footsteps of Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) when going under the knife to alleviate this ailment that completely conditions the riding.

The operation of the ’41’ after the recent appointment of Le mans was already planned since his participation in the Post-GP test from Sherry. After the frustrating end of his career in the SHARK Grand Prix of France, in which your Aprilia RS-GP suffered an unknown technical problem that forced him to leave, the 31-year-old pilot flew back to his country before heading to the Dexeus University Hospital of Barcelona to be operated at 08:00 in the morning of this Monday 17 of May.

As it’s usual, Aleix was put in the hands of the team of Dr. Xavier Mir, Traumatology Specialist of the Quirónsalud MotoGP Medical Service and Director of the Hand and Elbow Unit of ICATME of the Dexeus University Hospital of Barcelona. It is expected that the eldest of the brothers Espargaro fully recover in time to participate in the next Oakley Grand Prix of Italy What will be celebrated in Mugello In two weeks.