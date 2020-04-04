Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley will be one of the matches taking place in the Immortals’ showcase from the WWE Performance Center.

This is the one of the matches that do not have a previous rivalry towards the great event, it is likely that WWE has included them at the last minute to not leave them without a fight at Wrestlemania 36.

From the end of 2019 and the beginning of this year, Bobby Lashley was involved in a rivalry with Rusev, because Lashley became involved with Lana, the Bulgarian’s wife. However the rivalry ended in mid-January, All Mighty participated in a triple threat to be challenger one in WWE Super ShowDown.

Aleister Black was in an entertaining feud with Murphy, before the Australian joined the Seth Rollins faction.

The Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley fight was announced a couple of weeks ago, and they didn’t have a confrontation before their matchup in the showcase of the Immortals.

Fights at Wrestlemania

Bobby lashley has participated in 3 editions of the great event. So far he has lost twice and only won in the remembered Battle of the Millionaires where he defeated Umaga.

Instead Aleister Black he has only participated in a single opportunity and was defeated against The Usos in a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.