Money in the Bank, the most anticipated event, is approaching

We were saying a couple of weeks ago that the fighters scheduled to compete for the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase were a surprise.

Fighters like Apollo, Corbin, Rey Mysterio or the winner of Otis vs Ziggler they didn’t seem like the right candidates to prevent Aleister Black be done with the briefcase.

Neither Daniel Bryan, who has enough credibility to challenge a world title. In addition, he already won this ladder match almost a decade ago.

The bets had a clear winner. The young Dutchman would rise with the briefcase and would become the new nightmare of the winner of the contest between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

WWE did not like the idea that everything was so predictable, so, in need of an audience in these times of quarantine, they decided to gamble everything on one card: The Phenomenal One.

The return of AJ Styles after being buried by The Undertaker and after the dismissal of his “good brothers” from The O.C. It could be the missing ingredient in this fight to be even more epic, and to make Black’s appearance more important if possible.

The midcard division continues to improve

Yesterday we saw a good gauntlet match in RAW with a very good role from the midcard fighters. Humberto Carrillo defeated Lashley, Garza and Austin Theory, finally losing to Styles.

The trio formed by the Mexicans Andrade and Garza together with Theory, is giving much play to the middle division of the roster. They are giving better fights than the upper division, which has not seen great fighters like Kevin Owens or Samoa Joe in a long time.

A good midcard needs to rise up like Mr. MITB 2020. It would help cement these fighters’ dominance on the red mark. It is time for McIntyre to face an opponent whose character has been meticulously constructed.

Whatever happens in Money in the Bank, it will be good for Wrestling.

