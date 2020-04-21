Aleister Black joins the Money In The Bank men’s ladder match.

Aleister Black is the next name that has been classified for the male ladder match of Money In The Bank. Black was classified thanks to his victory over Austin Theory during the last episode of WWE RAW.

How was the match?

Referee takes, Theory takes Black’s arm. Aleister Black breaks free of the punishment, hammer to Theory’s arm. Aleister Black tries to take down Theory, the young fighter does not allow it.

The action continues in the ring, and Black takes Austin Theory out of the ring. We are going to commercial

We returned from the commercials, 2 breakers in a row for Black, Theory tries the third but Black is not allowed. Contralona for Theory. Black punishes Theory with a leg lock, the young fighter breaks free and applies a powerbomb to Black.

Black attempts the Roll Up, and the count reaches 2. Knocked down by Aleister, the Dutchman propels himself on the ropes and inverted mortal, hooking legs and the count reaches 2.

Theory strikes back and applies a duplex variant and the count reaches 2.

Black gets out of the ring, climbs on the third rope and tries to stomp. Duplex with bridge, 1,2 and continuous fighting.

Theory avoids Black Mass with a forearm punch, however Aleister applies a Running Knee.

Black Mass for Theory. 1,2,3.

. @ WWEAleister is headed to #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zef65uvAyE – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

