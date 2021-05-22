Aleida Núñez’s red dress surpasses that of Maribel Guardia! | Instagram

Two great personalities and celebrities of Mexican television are Aleida Núñez and Maribel guard, known for being possessors of tremendous figures, only this time the youngest surpassed the actress from Costa Rica using a flirtatious Red dress.

Surely many will be more than admired when they say that Aleida surpassed Maribel just for being young and it is really something difficult to achieve because the beautiful actress She is 61 years old, she is 21 years older than Gardenia, the character that Núñez plays in the soap opera “Tomorrow is Forever“.

However on this occasion it was thanks to his personality and the pose in which he was that he managed to overcome the ex-wife of Joan Sebastian.

Read also: Pandemic reaches Kim Kardashian, her family is affected!

If you are a fan of Maribel Guardia you will know that she is a fan of wearing clothes that are extremely tight to her curvy figure, on few occasions we have seen her wear dresses or clothes that are not fitted to her body, the few occasions that she has done it is not completely Whether the top is tight and the bottom loose, it always manages to bring out something in her cute and flirty figure.

Instead Aleida Nunez She is not afraid to show off both tight and loose clothing, she has managed to perfectly manage the proportions of her body and knows what types of clothing make her stand out. huge charms.

It may interest you: The end of Chavo del 8 that was not launched and saved us a trauma

The same thing happened recently with a photo where she wears a spectacular and the most flirty red dress, it really leaves very little to the imagination of her fans, because it is a bit revealing, this one is short and has a V-neck. “extremely deep.

The striking thing is that on the shoulders we find extremely pronounced ruffles, these immediately attract attention and surely they will focus our eyes on its charms because it also has some strips that cause us to concentrate precisely on this part of your body.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

In addition to wearing this beautiful and striking dress, Aleida is sitting in an armchair with her legs crossed, only for that reason is that several admirers and Internet users were watching the image for longer than expected, this was definitely let him know among the comments where they do nothing but flatter her beauty.

Also read: As God brought her into the world, Niurka shines without needing Onlyfans

To accompany herself and make the actress, runway model and businesswoman look even more exuberant, she is wearing nude colored strappy sneakers, this does not take away any attention from her dress, which has the full attention of her fans.

For those kisses that make you bite your lips every time you remember them, “Aleida wrote.

Three days ago this image was shared on his Instagram account and his fans do nothing more than say compliments, some of them are a bit graphic in total, he has 1,042 comments, among which stand out the emojis in love and comments where they declare their love and what they would also like to do if they had it in front of them.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

As for the red hearts, these are 74,593 to date, surely with the passage of time and as we remember this photograph of Aleida Núñez we can see that the like’s have increased considerably.

Although on several occasions we have seen Maribel Guardia show off her figure with red outfits, it has undoubtedly been possible that Aleida managed to surpass the beautiful lady and interpreter of “You and I”, it could be that the tanned skin of Núñez reminds us of the Latin flavor and rhythm, in addition to her flirtatious look and long hair.