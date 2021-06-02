Aleida Núñez’s micro dress highlights her shapely legs | Instagram

The actress Aleida Núñez shared several Photos Flirtatious in which she appears showing her shapely legs in a rather short dress that leaves her charms in sight.

Besides being a well-known actress Aleida Nunez She is a complete celebrity since she is also a singer and entrepreneur, with her clothing line.

Through Instagram is where he shared these photographs, in total there were three and in each one of them it looks like a whole model professional, there is no doubt that the beautiful actress continually conquers her followers thanks to her content on Instagram.

Learning to enjoy the road is the most valuable thing in life, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

Wearing a very striking mini dress because despite being a bit loose, it fits your figure highlighting your charms both in the front and in the back, its color also draws a lot of attention because it is a gradient in lemon green and sky blue tones which starts from above with the color blue and degrades to green.

The dress is with thin straps and to show it off even more at the sides, it has cuts that show even more its shapely legsTo complete her look it was decided to continue with the style of the dress, she is using pointed sneakers in yellow, it combines perfectly.

There are three photos that she shared, in the first of them she appears from the front with her legs a little open which causes us to see her slender figure completely, for the second image we can already see her in profile playing a little with her long blonde hair , the pose she’s in brings out her later charms.

With the last photo of Aleida Núñez, some of her fans were more than delighted with, because she is already on her back, turning her head a little to turn to see the camera, when doing this movement she ends up showing the best of her figure .

The actress, singer and model is in a beauty salon, as she plays with her hair so much it is possible that she has arranged her beautiful waves in said salon which she labeled in the publication, in the place where she is it could be a kind of lobby , like a waiting room, because of the armchairs that are in the image, which by the way look extremely comfortable.

Thanks to her beauty, humility and sympathy, Aleida has won the hearts of several Internet users, who continuously in their publications write tender messages about what they think of her and how they see her.

In truth, how fortunate is the owner of that heart. Because in addition to your external beauty you have an angel that you radiate. In truth, what a pleasure it would be to be able to talk to you, “wrote one of his fans.

His publication already has 89 thousand red hearts and also 1,075 comments, five days ago he shared these photographs to pamper his fans, who are so far 3.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

The popularity of the actress has been increasing since she began to participate in the morning show Today in the section “The stars dance in Hoy“, although many have criticized his dances for the couple he is currently with, others simply applaud his participation with the Capi Dawn.

With each of her appearances on the program she always adds joy, charms and obviously her beauty because thanks to her figure she usually wears the most flirtatious and striking outfits.