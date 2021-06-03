Aleida Núñez’s fitted black dress makes her fans fall in love! | Instagram

The model, singer and actress Mexican who for a couple of weeks has been conquering viewers thanks to her participation in the program Hoy is undoubtedly Aleida Núñez who recently shared a publication using a curious and undoubtedly striking black dress.

Thanks to her beautiful figure, the beautiful brunette-skinned actress left everyone enchanted thanks to these images, especially because they highlight not only her beauty and exquisite figure but rather his smile, which has surely dazzled more than one occasion on more than one occasion.

Become a celebrity on social networks, especially on Instagram thanks to the type of content that she usually shares, Aleida Nunez She is an extremely flirtatious woman.

An hour ago she shared two photos on Instagram where she appears extremely flirtatious with a short dress a little corrugated on the sides, giving a more than striking and voluptuous effect to her charms.

This one is cut a little above the knee, it is long-sleeved and also has a high neck a little loose at the top and in the cuffs of the sleeves it has a short that makes it more striking, as footwear he decided to use high leather boots with white dots on all of them.

Her blonde hair is worn loose to one side with large waves, so that it does not take away the prominence of her dress, because also the background of the image is a black wall, which although it does not contrast with her outfit, it does not stand out more than the model , thanks to the lights and shadows.

In the second image we see the flirtatious Aleida in a photo a little more closed to the frame, we no longer see her full boots, only a small part so that the attention is not locked and the looks are concentrated on her curves and her hair.

The objective of Photos and the absence of color as she herself indicates in her publication is due to the fact that she is doing a campaign precisely to promote hair extensions, that is the reason why she uses her hair so long and of a striking color.

Like few celebrities, Aleida Núñez took on the task of giving credit to all the people who collaborated to make her look perfect in this photo shoot.

It should be noted that in large part it could be thanks to genetics that her figure is quite beautiful, however she herself shared that she has been exercising since she was 16 years old.

Today she is 41 years old so it is more than anything the result of arduous training and conditioning, so thanks to exercise in the gym any woman could have a figure like Núñez’s.

Another thing that also helps her as an exercise in addition to the gym are her performances as a singer where, in addition to delighting the gaze of thousands of people, the beautiful actress and singer dances a little while doing her show on stage.

After an hour of sharing the image, the beautiful Aleida already has more than 11 thousand red hearts and 174 comments in which they affirm that she looks beautiful, especially very sure of herself, although of course, having that figure, anyone would look sure of himself. you believe it.

Something that has undoubtedly always characterized the Mexican actress from Lagos de Moreno, Mexico is that she is extremely nice, humble and above all charismatic, she immediately makes friends thanks to her charming personality.