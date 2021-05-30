Aleida Núñez’s black bodysuit shows off her back charms! | Instagram

The actress Mexican Aleida Núñez shared a photo in which she wore her exquisite figure, but especially her enormous later charms with a pose that definitely enchanted everyone.

Aleida was prepared for her next participation in “The stars dance in Hoy“, from the morning show Hoy, where in recent weeks we have had the opportunity to see several celebrities dancing to various rhythms and musical genres.

In the case of Aleida Nunez Despite the fact that she is not a professional dancer, it could be said that she has a bit of practice because in her presentations, because in addition to being an actress, she is also a singer and businesswoman.

Read also: Mia Khalifa’s huge charms wear a tight top!

That is why when she has a presentation she sings and also dances, however it is a little different when she has to do it now with a partner and it is also exclusively dance, so all her concentration must be on her legs and coordinated with her arms as well. .

The actress who plays “Gardenia“In the soap opera” Tomorrow is forever “, she shared a flirty photo in which she is very flirtatious because even though she is wearing a black bodysuit, she looks quite colorful thanks to the legwarmers, bullfighter and colored knee pads.

It may interest you: Elsa Jean’s gray swimsuit highlights her figure from the balcony

Núñez usually boasts his figure With extremely striking outfits and the most recent have been those that are part of her collection of jeans and leggings, promoting in her publications the beautiful 41-year-old businesswoman manages to captivate everyone who looks at her, even if she is wearing something simple like a bodysuit as well as a complex outfit.

There have been few occasions in which it is shown without any garment, in the event that in any publication it has appeared like this, it tends to be very careful with what it shows to its public and fandom on its social networks.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The outfit that Aleida Núñez wears is lost among her charms, although it is not possible to distinguish perfectly because in her photo she is in profile, from what can be seen in the image she shared two days ago, the Mexican actress found on the Televisa San Ángel forums, within the Hoy program.

Ready to start with your presentation next to the Capi DawnAleida is posing in front of a screen, with one of her legs bent she makes her enormous charms look even more with this position she was in.

Also read: Session in a swimsuit, Maribel Guardia celebrates her 62nd birthday

So far your Photo It has more than 78 thousand like’s and it also has 484 comments, of which most of them mention that it looks spectacular and that it also dance quite well, especially because of the way it moves its hips, some say that it does it like a whole professional.

Always spectacular beautiful “,” How rich you dance how rich you move your hips “,” What a way to move “,” You are a work of art baby “, wrote some fans.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Aleida and Capi danced reggaeton, in fact it was the couple that was in charge of opening the dance floor, this in a publication of the Hoy program itself, where by the way some of the Internet users say that they should change their partner, because Albores, in addition to not having the same physical condition as Aleida, surpasses him by far in terms of dancing, however apparently they enjoy collaborating together.

The singer, businesswoman and model has been characterized by having a quite pleasant character and above all being a humble person, although without a doubt it has been her figure that has been constantly attracting the attention of Internet users.