Aleida Núñez wears an elegant and flirty pink outfit | Instagram

Telenovela star Aleida Núñez shared two Photos In which she appears showing off her figure with a suit that combines everything flirtatious as well as elegant and glamorous, as she has done on constant occasions throughout her publications, especially since it is not the first time she has done it.

Despite the fact that to this day the beautiful actress Mexican has not had a leading role among the telenovelas in which she has participated throughout her career, however she tends to play unforgettable characters, one of the most recent since they repeated the novel is “Gardenia” from the telenovela “Mañana es para always “, which ends in two days.

His publication was shared a day ago and in it he is promoting a company that is dedicated to making extensions, surely for this reason his outfit is not as revealing as on other occasions when he has shown a little more his exquisite figure.

One of the greatest powers you have is the power to choose, “Aleida wrote.

Wearing a button-down shirt made entirely of lace, this is tight and is worn with satin pants quite wide, curiously at the waist it has two pleats that fit just right and again becomes narrow at the bottom.

As accessories she wears pointed shoes, these are transparent so they combine very well with her raised belt so they stand out a little with her pink clothes, in the background we have a pink wall but with a lighter tone than her clothes.

In the first photo we see a close up of the image so we can see how beautiful and natural her extensions look, without taking away prominence, she only appears from the front with one of her hands inside her pants pocket and in the second photo she appears posing from the front again , but with her hands on her waist and with her long blonde hair forward, this so that we can see her extensions again here we already see her full body.

Aleida Nunez He has become a celebrity on his official Instagram account, to this day he has more than 3.4 million followers who surely on constant occasions give him great signs of love, not only with their like’s but also with your comments.

This is not the first time that the actress, businesswoman and singer shares a publication advertising for a company, in fact it is something of the most common because there are several personalities of the show who also usually do it.

Núñez not only does it with some companies but also with her own line of jeans, being herself the model and what better way than to see her own curves show off.

How pretty and beautiful “,” Precious good night “,” Always looking beautiful friend Aleida greetings “, wrote some fans.

As well as these Aleida had other 317 comments and emojis that showed the emotion of seeing her look so flirty despite having her body covered.

Although despite trying to hide her curves, her huge charms they protruded a bit from his shirt because the first buttons were not fastened, so they ended up showing a little more than they should, of course without taking away the prominence of their extensions.

On June 3, he also shared some photos in which he was wearing this brand again, it could be said that it is the same photo shoot with a different outfit, this because he used the same background and outfit in pink tones in addition to his straight hair.