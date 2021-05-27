Aleida Núñez upsets Instagram with her sculptural anatomy in heels and minidress

Aleida Nunez He always surprises his followers with high-voltage photographic productions that leave more than one with their mouths open.

On this occasion, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Mexico, upset the famous social network thanks to three images in which she appears posing in front of a mirror, wearing yellow heels and a minidress bicolor with which he exhibited that sculptural anatomy that he preserves at 40 years of age.

“Learning to enjoy the road is the most valuable thing in life✨ … do not miss tomorrow PROGRAM TODAY channel 2 at 11 am in the stars dance today, hairstyle @salonbeauxcheveuxpolanco”, it reads in the publication of the actress and singer that in in just a few hours they have gotten 35,000 little red hearts and almost 600 comments.

(Swipe to see all postcards)

Days before, Aleida Núñez warmed up with a sexy two-piece swimsuit with an animal print print that revealed her shapely legs and steel abdomen.