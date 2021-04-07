Aleida Núñez unleashes low passions by exercising in top and biker shorts

Alieda Nunez He unleashed low passions among his more than 3.4 million Instagram fans thanks to the fact that he published a video of one of the exercise routines he practices to maintain an enviable figure at 40 years of age.

A few hours ago, the Mexican was admired using some skinny biker shorts pink color and a top with which she highlighted her beauty while doing exercises with different devices that highlighted her shapely legs and rear.

“You are beautiful my love 😍😍”, “You are beautiful, an example to follow 👌😘” and “Without a doubt that is why you have that great body 🔥🔥”, are just some of the compliments that were left to the actress and singer in her publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFFICIAL (@aleidanunez)

Aleida Núñez has established herself for some time as one of the spoiled Latinas of social networks because her talent and her charms are the perfect combination to attract attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFFICIAL (@aleidanunez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFFICIAL (@aleidanunez)

It may interest you:

Aleida Núñez poses sensual with fitted high-cut swimsuit

Jailyne Ojeda shows off her prominent front and back curves in a minibikini

Diosa Canales shares a hot video with a daring outfit that drives her followers crazy

FILED IN:

Aleida Núñez ⋅ Famous ⋅ Instagram

Creamy potato soup, easy recipe

This potato soup is delicious, easy to make, comforting, and full of fat, but we assure you it’s totally worth it.