The singer set fire to her Instagram account by showing off her voluptuous attributes during her workout routine.

Since the quarantine started, Aleida Nunez He has shared with his social media followers some activities that he does from home, this time, he showed himself while exercising in a tight sports outfit.

The actress who plays the character of Doña Inés in the play “El tenorio cómico”, wasted sensuality and beauty during one of her exercise routines. Mounted on an elliptical machine and turning her back on the camera, she boasted to her 2.4 million Instagram followers of her voluptuous attributes.

“Exercising improves mood! I send you a kiss“He wrote along with the video that so far has about 90 thousand reproductions.

“You are a very beautiful woman“,”Great body and super sexy“,”Beautiful hulking body“,”You are spectacular“,”So you are beautiful“,”You are my biggest inspiration“,”Everything you do is perfect for you“,”Beauty“Were some messages that his faithful admirers wrote.

Days before, Aleida He raised sighs when sharing a sexy photograph in which he posed in a sexy gold bikini, with which he asked his followers to be patient and stay home during the quarantine, ensuring better times will come soon.

.