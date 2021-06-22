Aleida Núñez surpasses Anastasia Kvitko in white outfit! | Instagram

Recently the beautiful actress and Mexican model Aleida Núñez shared a photo with which she managed to surpass the beautiful russian model Anastasia Kvitko thanks to a white outfit she was wearing.

During the last weeks we have seen the beautiful actress show off her figure and her huge charms with striking outfits that highlight her figure like a star of the show business.

The same has been constantly also doing “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, who is known as the beautiful Anastasia kvitko due to her voluminous and curvy figure.

However, this Monday, June 21, the interpreter of “Leave now“She published new content three hours ago on her official Instagram account, in this photograph she is shown with a rather tiny outfit, on several occasions we have seen her wear this type of small garment in sight.

At the top he wears a shirt with a collar and long sleeves, so it can be seen it has no buttons and at the back it crosses a bit, so his back is somewhat uncovered, below he was shown with a short that reaches up The waist is quite short and the sides have lace-up openings, this Mexican beauty is wearing pink sneakers.

The pink touch of love in life can never be missing, “wrote Aleida.

It seems that the place where the photo was taken is a small room, it has an armchair behind it with a gray pattern and marked circles without filling, to one side a glass table.

With this simple photo Aleida Nunez He managed to surpass the beautiful Russian model, who appears in a photo in her fan club just like the Mexican actress wears a white look, only that hers are jeans and a sweater with a wide neck.

Although it is not a competition in itself, the actress who gave life to Gardenia in the 2008 telenovela “Tomorrow is forever” could surpass any international model with this outfit that is quite striking and flirtatious.

At the moment Aleida Núñez has more than 26 thousand red hearts and 354 comments, this is not the only photo she shared wearing this suit, an hour before this recent publication she uploaded another Photo where she is sitting on the couch, giving good tasks to her followers, which currently number 3.4 million respectively.

Always looking beautiful at all times friend Aleida greetings “,” What a beautiful woman you are, my love Aleida Núñez have a nice night, have an excellent start to the week I send you a kiss from my beautiful Guanajuato “, wrote some fans.

Núñez has admirers all over the country and from what can be seen in his comments he also has them in other countries both in the United States and in Latin America, places where possibly the stories have been shared. TV soaps or television shows in which he appears.

As some of her fans comment, she seems not to wear makeup, with this only highlights her natural beauty and makes it clear that she is a beautiful woman as is also Anastasia Kvitko who despite having more followers than Aleida on this occasion was definitely surpassed by a lot of.

Above all this because the Mexican model’s outfit shows a lot of skin, while the Russian model’s outfit covers more than usual, perhaps it was something that fans were not expecting because they used to show their figure without any penalty on their social networks.