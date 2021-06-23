Aleida Núñez steals glances with a minidress that highlights her tempting body

Aleida Nunez He stole hundreds of glances after posting a postcard wearing a little outfit that reveals his turned attributes and that doesn’t stop flattering his Instagram followers

This Tuesday, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, uploaded an image where she appears posing with a colorful mini-dress that perfectly matched her skin tone and highlighted that tempting body that she maintains at 40 years of age.

“You have to let people do whatever they want, but not with one … ✨”, he wrote at the bottom of the photograph that in just a few hours he already has more than 48 thousand red hearts.

“Beautiful brunette 😍😍😍😍 the tan was spectacular. I love you! ”,“ Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ ”and“ The sexiest woman on the planet 😘🥰 ”, are some of the compliments with which her fans expressed their admiration for the also businesswoman.

Just a day before, Aleida Núñez had raised the temperature a few degrees in the famous social network, thanks to a couple of snapshots in which with a white short, her legs and hips were the center of attention.

