Aleida Núñez shows off her tempting legs with a tiny red dress

The beauty Aleida Nunez He has just mesmerized his more than 3.4 million Instagram followers thanks to a red-hot photograph where he showed off his attributes.

This Thursday, the actress and singer took the opportunity to show off her legs of temptation by appearing posing with heels and a tiny dress red that shows how good he looks at 40 years of age.

“There are no limits to the power of love … ✨ #amatuvida #mentepositivo”, wrote the Mexican in the postcard that in a few hours has generated more than 43 thousand ‘likes’ all kinds of good comments.

View this post on Instagram

Just a few days ago, Aleida Núñez had already given something to talk about on social networks by showing her steel abdomen and her rear, wearing a lace top and tight denim shorts.

(Swipe to see the images)

View this post on Instagram

