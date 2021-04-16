Aleida Núñez shows off her tempting legs with a tiny red dress

The beauty Aleida Nunez He has just mesmerized his more than 3.4 million Instagram followers thanks to a red-hot photograph where he showed off his attributes.
This Thursday, the actress and singer took the opportunity to show off her legs of temptation by appearing posing with heels and a tiny dress red that shows how good he looks at 40 years of age.
“There are no limits to the power of love … ✨ #amatuvida #mentepositivo”, wrote the Mexican in the postcard that in a few hours has generated more than 43 thousand ‘likes’ all kinds of good comments.
View this post on Instagram
Just a few days ago, Aleida Núñez had already given something to talk about on social networks by showing her steel abdomen and her rear, wearing a lace top and tight denim shorts.
(Swipe to see the images)
View this post on Instagram
It may interest you:
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer showed off their pregnancy in Vogue Mexico and Latin America magazine
Demi Lovato feels prettier when she doesn’t wear a drop of makeup
Whitney Houston’s ex-husband blames adopted son Nick Gordon for the death of the singer and her daughter
FILED IN:
Aleida Núñez ⋅ Famous ⋅ Instagram
How to prepare carrot sauce: easy recipe
Our mothers told us ad nauseam: eat more vegetables.