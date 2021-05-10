Aleida Núñez shows off her shapely legs posing in a miniskirt and heels

Aleida Nunez He returned to give the note on social networks thanks to a new and infamous publication that he uploaded to his Instagram account.

This time, the sexy actress and singer left her more than 3.4 million fans drooling when she appeared posing sitting on some stairs, clad in red heels and a black leather miniskirt with which she showed off her shapely legs.

“Friday … Saturday somewhere in the world …”, he wrote next to the photo that so far has more than 88 thousand likes and very good comments.

“Tasty doll 😍🔥❤️”, “My queen, what beautiful legs you have 😍😍” and “You are a goddess my love. It is always a delight to see you, to admire that beauty, that beautiful and sensual body ”, are some of the compliments.

Days before, Aleida Núñez had already caused a stir when she modeled a fitted neon yellow dress and tight jeans from her own clothing line.

(Swipe to see the images)