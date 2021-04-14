Aleida Núñez shows off her shapely legs and rear with an outfit that steals glances

Between provocative images and sensual videos, Aleida Nunez generates reactions of all kinds on social networks due to that spectacular figure that characterizes her.

On this occasion, the sexy Mexican stole hundreds of glances by posting three photos on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing from the front and in profile with a fitted outfit black with which he exhibited his shapely legs and rear.

“Do not leave for tomorrow the kisses you can give today … 💋 # diainternacionaldelbeso”, wrote the actress and singer in the publication that in just a couple of hours already has more than 42 thousand ‘likes’ and all kinds of compliments.

(Swipe to see all postcards)

Days ago, Aleida Núñez had already paralyzed hearts when modeling under the rays of the sun with a bikini with white strips that attracted attention because in the photos you can see a string thong.

