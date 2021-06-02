Aleida Núñez shows off her rear in tight leggings from the recording studio

Aleida Nunez He often uses the networks to show his incredible body and his latest publication on Instagram is a clear example of this. With an image and a video, the actress and singer drove her more than 3.4 million followers crazy.

In the publications, the Mexican appears moving and showing off her rear with a top and tight white leggings, from the recording studio.

“Recording soon … 🎤🎵💃🏼”, is the short text he wrote in the video that in a few hours has accumulated more than 206 thousand reproductions and hundreds of good comments.

“How beautiful you are Aleida😍”, “Beautiful butt 🔥❤️” and “Woman’s Delight 😈😘” were some of the compliments for the curvy woman.

Previously, Aleida Núñez had already upset the famous social network with three hot postcards, where she can be admired modeling standing in front of a mirror, with striking yellow heels and a colorful minidress that highlighted her shapely legs.

(Swipe to see the photos)