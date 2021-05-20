Aleida Núñez shows off her legs with a low-cut passion red dress

Aleida Nunez She is one of the celebrities who does not avoid the posts played on Instagram, and she usually shows her vast amount of infamous outfits, as well as the garments of her clothing brand, Sensuale an Jeans.

On this occasion, the Mexican wanted to unleash low passions among her more than 3.4 million followers, with a postcard where she can be seen posing sitting, wearing heels and a low-cut passion red dress that lets you appreciate her shapely legs and part of her “breast“.

“For those kisses that make you bite your lips every time you remember them … 🔥”, is the title that is read in the image of the actress and singer that has generated almost 45 thousand likes and more than 700 comments.

“Beautiful 😍😍”, “Chiquita beautiful ❤️❤️” and “What divine legs you have love 🔥🔥”, were some of the compliments they left her.

Aleida Núñez uses clothes as sensual as the previous one, which always highlight the results in her figure due to years of effort in her diet and extensive exercise routines.

It may interest you:

Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises with his impressive biceps at 73

Billy Porter revealed that he is HIV positive

Courtney Love calls Lily James miserable for ‘exploiting’ Pamela Anderson’s life in a new series