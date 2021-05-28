Aleida Núñez shows off her legs and hips wearing a tight high-cut bodysuit

Aleida Nunez continues to sweep Instagram with all kinds of sexy publications that he takes advantage of to delight his more than 3.4 million fans.

This Thursday, the actress and singer uploaded a photo to ask them to help her vote to reach the final of the contest ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’, of the program ‘Hoy’, where she can be seen posing standing, dressed in a tight black high cut bodysuit that showed off her shapely legs and hips.

“Help me vote for our couple💃🏼 https://www.lasestrellas.tv/programas/hoy/vota votehoy.tv to VOTE !!! 😃💃🏼 Tomorrow the couples who dance for the end will be decided, help me with your VOTE you can do it 1 or a thousand times 😊 ”, he wrote on the postcard that in just a few hours he has generated 29,000 likes and hundreds of good comments.

Days before, Aleida Núñez had already shared a video of the rehearsals for the competition, where she was shown in tight red leggings, while her choreographer slides her hand along the rear of the also businesswoman.