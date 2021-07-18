Aleida Núñez shows off her best angle in a swimsuit! | Instagram

The beautiful actress, Mexican model and businesswoman Aleida Núñez surprised her fans thanks to her new content on Instagram, where she appears wearing her charms in an exquisite swimsuit.

For the beautiful and striking model and renowned celebrity of the Mexican soap operass showing off your charms has become an ongoing task on social media.

It has been so that he has managed to increase his number of fans for a couple of years and will surely continue to do so, because his publications every day exceed the previous one, currently on his official Instagram he has more than 3.4 million followers and counting , in addition to 1,627 publications.

Such was the case of her last post on Instagram, a day ago where she was wearing a tiny and flirty two-piece swimsuit in pink, as an extra she had pearls embedded in her swimsuit, these were of two sizes, the pretty Aleida Ñúñez She was wearing a blonde look in her hair, which immediately stood out on her figure as she has a beautiful tan at the moment.

Her video has more than 300 thousand reproductions, as for the comments of which some are quite graphic, the model and singer already has 1,697, where they do not stop telling her that she looks beautiful, some of the comments are only emojis, even so. Despite not having written something, it is perfectly understood what they wanted to say in their messages.

Shooting for ad campaign in Los Angeles, California … Coming soon, “Aleida wrote.

Despite the pandemic, the flirtatious actress has remained quite active in her work as a music star, as well as as a model, this type of news is shared by the artist herself through her social networks as she did on this occasion.

From what can be seen in the video, the model is in a kind of study, in addition to the fact that she herself had already mentioned it in the description, only that we can see a little more of what she wrote, in the background in another video that she shared the same day and from the same session a large mirror appears behind her, where we can see this beautiful Mexican reflected.

Aleida wears an earring in her navel, years ago this type of piercing was very fashionable and it seems that she retains the desire to wear earrings in her navel, her makeup despite the fact that her eyes are quite heavy and dark, the rest is not. it is so much, so it could be considered as a combination of loaded and measured.

The beauty of Núñez is undeniable, especially knowing that at 40 years of age and being a mother, she maintains a figure that thousands will surely envy, but that is not why it is difficult to have since she is very adept at exercising. Which is immediately noticeable in his figure and especially his marked abdomen.

My life you are beautiful, divine, adorable, kisses, nice afternoon, darling kisses “,” Just too cute “,” I love you beautiful mommy, you are a beautiful woman, my beautiful princess, I love you, “wrote some fans.

In addition to the publications that she shares about her projects that include soap operas, presentations and photo shoots, Aleida has published on several occasions for her sportswear line as well as her jeans, for them she precisely has an exclusive page, despite this in this Account also makes mention of it, in addition to showing part of his exercise routines with which he manages to have his exquisite figure.