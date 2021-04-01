Aleida Núñez shows how good she looks with several outfits that she used without a bra

Aleida Nunez once again revolutionized social networks thanks to another of his many sensual publications.

This Wednesday, the actress and singer shared with her more than 3.4 million Instagram followers a clip of a shooting that she made posing with a tight bodysuit and a blazer, where she used both garments without bra to highlight its charms.

“Shooting … 📸 @ alvin.bustamante #makeup @lidyaespindola_maquillista #hair @ytzenbustos super team 👏👏 full of talent and professionalism ✨✨🙏”, reads the clip that in a few hours has been seen by more than 38 thousand users.

A few days ago, the Mexican businesswoman also showed her sensuality through two postcards, sheathed with a nude bikini that she accompanied with a cover of blue fringes.