Aleida Núñez shows her rear by modeling black leather-like leggings



Aleida Nunez.

Photo: Antonio Martínez / Reform Agency

Aleida Nunez She is considered one of the most sensual women of today who has her millions of fans accustomed to pampering them with that sculptural body that almost always stands out with daring outfits.

Because of that, the Mexican took advantage of her Instagram account on Monday to upload an image in which she allowed herself to be admired posing with her back to the camera, showing her long hair and shapely rear while modeling some black leather-like leggings from her clothing line.

“The storms come to clear and leave behind what is not good for your life … # leggings @aleidanunez_sensuale #mentepositivo”, wrote the actress in the caption of the photo that in a matter of minutes managed to reach almost 25 thousand red hearts and hundreds of compliments .

“Divine !! 😍😍 ”,“ Beautiful butt ❤️🍑 ”and“ Pretty princess 😘😘 ”, are just some of the comments left to the businesswoman in the comment box to highlight her figure.

Previously, Aleida Núñez altered her fans apparently with a long black wig, fishnet stockings, and a tight bodysuit with transparencies that highlighted her curves.

