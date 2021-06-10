Aleida Núñez shows a great body posing upside down in a string bikini

Aleida Nunez He took advantage of this Wednesday to delight the pupil of his millions of admirers with some photographs he shared through his Instagram account in which he appears with a tiny yellow swimsuit.

In one of the postcards that so far has more than 28,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of good comments, the Mexican appears posing face down on an armchair, using a tiny floss bikini that lets you admire her shapely legs and hips.

“Serenity is the calm balance of the heart and mind … 📸 @ mario.dibs #tulum @casamalca”, is the text that the actress and singer wrote in the sexy image.

In another image, Aleida Núñez showed off her tan and an impressive steel abdomen, while posing smiling and stretching the thong of her swimsuit a bit.

It should be noted that just a day ago, the businesswoman also exhibited her charms with another pink outfit that little could cover her butt.

