Aleida Núñez rehearses in tight leggings for her debut in ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’ of the program ‘Hoy’



Aleida Nunez.

Photo: Antonio Martínez / Reform Agency

Aleida Nunez she is a true specialist in always attracting attention. And now he has achieved it by showing off his anatomy through a video that has left his fans more than happy due to his tight little outfit.

This Monday, the actress and singer shared a short clip on her Instagram account in which she can be seen rehearsing wearing some red leggings that highlight her charms, as she prepares for her debut in the ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’ contest of the ‘Hoy’ program. But what most caught the attention of the publication is when the choreographer runs his hand over the back turning of the businesswoman after giving it a spin.

“This Thursday May 27 10:30 am do not miss TODAY PROGRAM channel 2 with the stars, we will be competing in the stars dance today … taste of rehearsals with my choreographer @luisrobertovangardance 💃🏼🔥set sports @aleidanunez_sensuale”, is the text that is read in the material that in just a couple of hours managed to accumulate almost 94 thousand views.

Previously, Aleida Núñez made one of her own to promote a weight loss product, modeling with a short and a top with which she showed how well she is preserved at 40 years of age.