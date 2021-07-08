Aleida Núñez promotes her collection of shirts posing in heels and underwear

Aleida Nunez She is a very popular beautiful woman who loves to show off her lush curves and play with sensuality and eroticism through her social networks.

Because of that, a few days ago, the actress and singer was admired posing on her back to promote her new collection of men’s t-shirts, where she took the opportunity to delight the pupil of her fans by modeling sitting down. with heels and white underwear that allows you to appreciate her rear and the tattoo on her lower back, which will be used as a distinctive in the printing of the garments.

“I give my beloved male followers a taste of the new collection of sports men’s t-shirts, take it with a personalized greeting from me 😋 office 5611801380 WhatsApp and at @aleidanunez_sensuale this model has the Angel of my brand that I have tattooed on the lower back ✨ ”, he wrote in the series of three photographs that immediately received hundreds of good comments.

“Woooow what a great body 🍑 excellent design of your brand. Greetings beautiful ”,“ That tattoo looks cool 😍😍🙌 ”and“ Aleida shirts look good, and you as always very beautiful❤️ ”, were some of the compliments.

(Swipe to see the postcards)

In another publication, Aleida Núñez flaunted her skill and was encouraged to upload an image where she appears leaning on a wall, handstand, wearing tight leggings.

