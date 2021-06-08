Aleida Núñez opens her legs and shows her flirty swimsuit! | Instagram

The beautiful mexican actress and singer Aleida Núñez surprised her followers with a photo that surpasses her other publications because she appears spreading her legs to show her pink swimsuit, while enjoying the pool.

Although there have been several occasions in which she delights us with her figure wearing beach suits both one-piece and two-piece, Aleida Nunez has managed to maintain the interest in its followers thanks to this type of content that undoubtedly does nothing more than cause sigh after sigh.

Being a celebrity in the Mexican soap operas, the beautiful actress, singer and businesswoman has won the hearts as well as the admiration of several Internet users, especially with the type of publications she has made recently.

Although to date he has not had the opportunity to star in any melodrama in Mexico, their participation in Mexican productions are always significant and we could even say that to some extent their characters have been key in some stories such as “Gardenia” in Tomorrow is Forever, which by the way is coming to an end next week.

Despite this, the beautiful Aleida has become a great fan club on her official Instagram account, where she continuously delights the pupil of her followers just as she did two hours ago with a new one Photo that shared.

In the image you can see the beautiful catwalk model as well as an actress and singer sitting on the edge of the pool, with her legs slightly open and her arms above her head holding her hair, this pink swimsuit is quite striking as it contrasts with her cute skin tone.

On this occasion Aleida only limited herself to tagging the person who took her photo and putting the hashtags of the place where she was and also where she was staying.

From what we see in your publication it is in Tulum, this beautiful city that is located in the Yucatan peninsula, in the Casa Malca hotel, surely enjoying a well-deserved vacation after participating in “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy” of the morning program Hoy precisely.

This flirty image of Núñez already has more than 20 thousand like’s, and almost 300 comments where without a doubt those who wrote something do not tire of repeating that it looks spectacular and beautiful like in any other of his publications.

Thanks to this phosphorescent pink swimsuit, he caused more than sighs among his followers and may even have made more than one a little nervous, especially by letting their imagination run wild once they saw said image.

Fantastic “,” You are beautiful darling “,” Precious and beautiful greetings “,” Wow how beautiful and wonderful “, wrote some fans.

This is not the only image that he has shared wearing this flirty micro outfit, on his Instagram we also find two more photos, but this one could say that it is the one that attracted the most attention, especially for the position in which he is, himself which for thousands is one of their favorites because it remains a little exposed even though it does not show anything improper as many would like.

Little by little his name begins to be more and more popular among the media, his popularity is definitely rising like foam, especially if he continues to show off his exquisite figure in these images as it has done to this day.