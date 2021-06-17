Aleida Núñez makes her admirers sigh with a photo in a tiny bikini

Aleida Nunez has once again shown that, although everything that she wears always captivates her followers, there is no garment that makes her charms look better than a tiny swimsuit.

In that sense, the Mexican singer and actress took the opportunity to snatch sighs on Instagram with a postcard where she can be seen posing in profile on a beach, wearing a yellow bikini that let you admire that high impact body which he retains at his 40 years of age.

As you might imagine, the beautiful postcard of the businesswoman has caused a stir and generated thousands of red hearts and compliments.

“Aleida 😍 the beauty and perfection made woman 🌟🌛⭐🌹🌷😘”, “A Goddess in Paradise 😍” and “Body 🔥🔥”, are just some of the comments that the curvy woman received.

It should be noted that Aleida Núñez usually delights the pupil with all kinds of swimsuits that undoubtedly favor her. Making his attributes the center of attention of the famous social network when he decides to show them off.

Here we leave you some of his most sensual publications.

