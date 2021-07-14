Aleida Núñez is presumed in a flexible and tight pose! | Instagram

The actress And also a Mexican businesswoman Aleida Núñez managed to surprise several of her followers thanks to a photo she shared, in which she was posing and she looked very flexible as well as wearing an extremely fitted outfit.

This flirtatious Photo She posted it on her official Instagram account two days ago, perhaps as a reference to peace of mind, which she has surely achieved thanks to exercise and she lets us know in this new photo.

Aleida Nunez Today she is not only a well-known actress of the Televisa company, she has also become a celebrity thanks to her content on social networks and her shows, since she is also a professional singer.

In his photo he seems to be doing yoga or simply stretching exercises, those who have had the opportunity to practice exercise will be able to identify this pose as “the bow”, it consists of forming an arch with the body from the back, supporting himself with all four limbs and standing up. at the same time as the actress appears in your photograph.

The striking thing about this curious image is not only the pose in which the actress who gave life to Gardenia in the telenovela is found Tomorrow is Forever, but the outfit she is wearing, ready to exercise Aleida is wearing a gray outfit which consists of two pieces, gray pants and a top of the same color while she was barefoot.

The fabric of the top that she is wearing is somewhat thin so when you pay a little attention, you will notice something more than just her tanned skin, on the back it seems to have some strips that cross to give it greater support perhaps.

The balance in body and mind allows you to be at peace with your emotions, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

The publication was made two days ago, and it already has more than 22 thousand red hearts and a large part of the 179 comments, affirm that in addition to being an extremely beautiful woman, she is an athlete.

She herself admitted on one occasion precisely on her Instagram account that she loves to exercise her figure and that she has been doing it since she was 16 years old, it would not be a surprise if Núñez became the next Maribel Guardia.

Aleida was born on January 24, 1981, she is currently 41 years old and indisputably has a figure that could easily be said to be less than 20 years old, for this reason it is mentioned that she would be a worthy successor to the Costa Rican host, actress and singer.

In the photo that appears with this that could be considered a yoga session due to the piece that is using under it, it is at home apparently near the garden because you can see some plants that are on the outside in addition to a garden room.

Currently this beautiful and flirtatious actress has 3.4 million followers on her official Instagram account, a figure that will surely continue to increase as the days go by, especially if she decides to continue uploading this type of content that manages to accelerate the hearts of her followers. as soon as they see it.

Aleida’s popularity has been on the rise for a few months, especially when the novel Mañana es para siempre was re-transmitted, starring Fernando Colunga, Silvia Navarro and having Lucero as a villain, without a doubt she again had the same success. than its first release in 2008, especially due to the participation of the protagonists and the casting that Aleida had among them with one of the fundamental characters in the plot.