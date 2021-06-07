Aleida Núñez highlights her legs and abdomen of steel with a pink bikini

The charms of Aleida Nunez They cause anyone to lose their minds because the Mexican has always been splendid when sharing sensual photos with her more than 3.4 million Instagram fans.

The actress and singer remains very current on social networks. This time, the businesswoman was also in the news again because she dared to pose with a pink bikini What did highlight her shapely legs and impressive steel abdomen.

“After giving our vote freely … a little beach ☀️ # casamalca”, he wrote at the bottom of the snapshot that in just a few hours he has won more than 45 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of compliments.

“What a delight that woman 🔥🔥”, “My love, what a BEAUTY❤️❤️” and “Aleida, always wearing a beautiful body 😍”, are just some of the compliments.

As if that were not enough, Aleida Núñez also caused a stir by appearing posing in profile, wearing a blouse without a bra that exposed her entire back and tight black leather leggings from her clothing line, which stuck to her curves as if they were a glove.

