Aleida Núñez heats up Instagram showing off her curves in a miniskirt and heels

Aleida Nunez He is living one of his best moments in the professional field and at 40 years of age he is one of the stars who attracts the most attention for how well he maintains his charms.

A few days ago, the actress and singer bet on an even greater provocation and starred in a sexy photo that has heated up her loyal followers because in the image she can be seen posing with a top, heels and a leather miniskirt that reveals those shapely thighs and calves in all their splendor that are the fantasy of thousands of knights.

“Double autonomy … freedom to fall in love and to stop loving … 💥”, titled the postcard that so far has accumulated more than 66 thousand red hearts and a cascade of compliments.

It should be noted that Aleida Núñez is a true specialist in stealing sighs in the famous social network thanks to the fact that there is not a day when she stops showing one of her heart-stopping outfits that highlight her curvy figure.

Here we leave you just a little taste for you to enjoy.

