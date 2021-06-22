Aleida Núñez heats Instagram posing in heels and white shorts

Aleida Nunez He has fallen in love with his loyal Instagram followers again with the most recent postcards he has shared on his profile.

This Monday, the actress and singer was admired posing in two photographs where she appears dressed in pink heels and a White short with side slit that allowed to appreciate her shapely legs of temptation.

“The pink touch of love in life can never be missing … 💕”, the Mexican titled one of the images that in just a few minutes managed to accumulate more than 16 thousand ‘likes’ and all kinds of good comments towards her figure.

“Beautiful little thing 😘😘”, “Always Gorgeous and beautiful 💗💗” and “You’re so hot 🔥🔥” were some of the messages for the businesswoman as well.

Previously, Aleida Núñez showed off her curvy anatomy on the famous social network with tight black biker shorts and a top of the same color, which revealed her well-worked steel abdomen.

