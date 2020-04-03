Aleida Nunez He does not stop publishing through his Instagram account all kinds of images in which he presumes his turned attributes.

This Thursday, the actress and singer took the opportunity to show off a low-cut outfit that exhibited its “chestiness” and raised the temperature of its more than 2.3 million followers.

“The message that accompanied the image was:” The most powerful relationship you will ever have is the relationship with yourself … ✨ # evolucion # fé #creeenti #amate #fuerza #yin #quedateencasa “.

Aleida does not stop delighting the pupil and writing positive phrases, such as: “Being beautiful means being yourself… better times will come, for now. ✨ # estanteencasa #valoratuvida ”.

Prior to these postcards, the sensual brunette caused a furor by posing on the beach with a provocative red bikini.

