The singer shared an image in which she showed off her flexibility during the quarantine.

Aleida Nunez He prefers to keep body and mind in harmony, so he has decided to share what he does during his quarantine.

Boasting a great body with a tight sports outfit, the singer published an image in which she is seen performing a yoga posture, the health benefits of which are explained by herself:

“CHOOSE FAITH over fear … yoga practice allows you to have connection with your body and spirit“

Although the position allows to perfectly stretch the muscles of the back and legs, it was provided so that its 2.3 million followers could observe its spectacular anatomy while wearing tight white leggings and a top.

The publication that so far has accumulated more than 25 thousand red hearts, is part of a series of images that the actress has shared in recent days, with which she intends to motivate her loyal fans to stay home and not go out during the contingency experienced in various countries of the world due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Check out other yoga poses that the TV star has also shared!

.