Aleida Nunez

Photo:

Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

Aleida Nunez He is on fire and this time he did not need to pose with tiny clothes to provoke his 2.4 million followers with whom he has on Instagram.

With a series of photographs in which she modeled tight white denim jeans, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, set fire to boast her scandalous curves.

“All women have a charm and a special body highlights your curves, feel beautiful“He wrote as part of the description of the attractive images.

Thanks to the seductive garments that she used, the singer set fire and delighted her admirers within her social profile, where she can be seen modeling the jeans that are part of her Sensualejeans clothing line.

Posing on some stairs, the actress wasted sensuality with her provocative images, generating publications rated with thousands of red hearts by her fans.

As in previous posts, fans of the actress did not hesitate to send congratulatory messages and risque compliments.

Unlike his most recent photographs, days before Aleida she wasted sensuality lying on an armchair, where she covered her body only with a net blouse, causing more than 130 thousand views in the suggestive animation with which she surely dazzled more than one.

