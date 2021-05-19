Aleida Núñez exercised in fitted leggings and her fans filled her with praise

The beauty Aleida Nunez She took thousands of sighs thanks to a video that is giving a lot to talk about among her fans because of how sexy the Mexican has been appreciated.

On this occasion, the actress and singer uploaded a short video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen exercising dressed in a top and some Fitted camouflage leggings that let you admire how good your shapely rearguard looks due to the pose in which he performs his routine.

“Never lose discipline and healthy habits #abdomen 💦 #mentesana #vidasaludable”, titled the material that has generated more than 170 thousand views and all kinds of compliments.

“How pretty! 😍😍 ”,“ Nice bubbles 🍑🍑 ”and“ Due to your discipline and effort you always look SPECTACULAR 😮🔥 ”, are just some of the comments they dedicated to the also businesswoman.

Days before, Aleida Núñez turned on the famous social network when she modeled in a two-piece swimsuit that revealed that curvy anatomy and steel abdomen that she has achieved after several years of training and healthy eating.

It may interest you:

Aleida Núñez shows off her shapely legs posing in a miniskirt and heels

These would be the real reasons why Kanye West divorced Kim Kardashian

Jey Mammon reveals the reason why Diego Boneta blocked him on WhatsApp