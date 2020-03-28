The singer received a shower of daring compliments after posing in profile with a micro bikini

Aleida Nunez He prefers to maintain a positive attitude towards the contingency experienced worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition to giving messages focused on inner peace, he shares daring photographs with which he ignites the spirits of social networks.

Through a photo shared in your account Instagram, the singer caused a rage among her 2.3 million followers, who reacted with a shower of daring comments.

Wearing a provocative red bikini, the voluptuous 39-year-old actress drove her fans wild by showing off her outrageous curves.

“Remembering places that I love … (think of places that you like you will feel better)“He wrote next to the image that in just a couple of hours he managed to accumulate about 30 thousand red hearts.

Although she remains in social isolation at home, Aleida She has gifted sensual images showing her exercise and meditation routines while wearing tight sports outfits that mark her shapely anatomy.

Whether in white, pink, gray, black or sexy short leggings, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, knows how to pamper her faithful admirers.

