Aleida Núñez captivates the networks showing her legs of temptation in tight little shorts

Aleida Nunez She knows how to take advantage of every minute in the open air and usually shares it with her 3.4 million followers on Instagram, where she also adds a dose of sensuality to the snapshots to establish an even greater connection with her admirers.

A few hours ago, the Mexican actress and singer took the opportunity to share a couple of photos in which she flaunted her tempting legs and tiny waist, which, together, shows her worked figure, which stood out with a tight pink shorcitos and top in red.

“After so much rain, a sunny day☀️✨”, reads one of the postcards that so far has more than 55,000 “likes” and hundreds of good comments about his figure.

“Just seeing your beauty any day is excellent ❤️❤️”, “What a beautiful day with sun and above all with so much beauty ❣️ beautiful lady 😍😍”, “Woman’s beauty”, are just some of the compliments that she also received businesswoman.

