Alec Bohm scores controversial game-winning run despite not touching home plate (Video)

Alec Bohm scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning for the Philadelphia Phillies despite never touching home plate on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

Tied at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a fly out to left field and third baseman Alec Bohm ran home, where he was called safe. The problem was that Bohm was actually out, because his foot never touched the plate when sliding.

The umpires did review the play, but the call was still upheld. That proved to be the winning run for the Phillies and left the Braves and their fanbase seething with rage.

Phillies avoid Braves sweep on controversial slide at home plate

For Braves fans hoping the Phillies would admit that Bohm was not safe at home, we have some bad news for you. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said in a postgame press conference that Bohm was safe “by the skin of his big toe.” As for Bohm, he said the only thing that matters is that the home plate umpire called him safe.

f you wanted to now how the Braves felt themselves, just check out their tweet where they feel they “apparently” lost to the rival Phillies.

Bohm had reached base after hitting a double to right field off reliever Will Smith before reaching third base on a ground out by second baseman Jean Segura. All Bohm needed was Gregorious to ht a ball to the outfield to make a run for home. Sure enough, Gregorius did just that and Bohm scored Philadelphia’s seventh run of the game.

Phillies fans obviously have no problem with the umpire’s decision and the end result of the game. As for Braves and MLB fans as a whole, they are wondering what the umpires were watching to think that Bohm was safe. Whatever the case may be, the case for robot umpires will only grow after this controversial ending to a primetime baseball game.