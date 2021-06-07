Alec Baldwin wanted to be Tony’s killer

Alec baldwin wanted to participate in ‘The Sopranos“in a withering way. They ignored him.”The Many Saints of Newark‘, the prequel film to the HBO series, opens on September 24.

David chase, the genius behind, ‘The Sopranos‘, one of the series that allowed the medium to evolve into the media and artistic machinery that it is today, finalizes the preparations for’The Many Saints of Newark‘, scripted by Lawrence Konner and Chase himself, and who has directed Alan Taylor (‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Terminator Genesis’).

With the return of the New Jersey gangsters just around the corner, it was logical to hope that the series would once again give us headlines with which to return to the 2000s, and the first to join the party was Alec baldwin.

“I called whoever it was, I forgot, and I told him that when it was time to kill Jimmy [Gandolfini] tell them – this was at the beginning, before reaching the end – that there is only one man in this business who should go in, kill Jimmy, and leave with Edie [Falco], and I am that man “, confesses the actor in the podcast ‘Talking Sopranos‘(via .). “I am the man who has to take Jimmy and take Edie, who I am madly in love with. And they said, ‘Sure, great, we’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think they should be in’ The Sopranos. ‘

“For me, a good performance is like music, and everyone has to play the same score. Y [David] Chase, of course, is a legendary screenwriter, “he says. “When you’ve been on the show for a couple of seasons, you have the best actors on television playing the same tune. They are all at the service of the same story. Nobody is doing their own thing, they all fit together in a really beautiful way, and I love that. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jason LaVerisGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io