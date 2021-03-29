Alec Baldwin and Jim Cummings present: ‘Beast Beast’ trailer and poster

Alec Baldwin and Jim Cummings present ‘Beast Beast‘, debut in the cinematographic direction of who is also his screenwriter, Danny Madden.

Set in a sleepy southern town, it revolves around a popular and charismatic young stage actress who is increasingly drawn to Nito, her new high school student, who grabs her attention with his skateboarding videos. The two quickly connect with each other. But their lives and that of their neighbor Adam, a lover of weapons, are about to intersect …

Shirley Chen, Will Madden and Jose Angeles lead the cast of this film inspired by ‘Krista’, 2018 short film that you can see here written and directed by Madden himself that Chen and Madden also starred in.

The film, which was presented successfully at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and which has the aforementioned Baldwin and Cummings as executive producers, will hit North American theaters on April 16.

Lastly, mention that the producer of ‘Beast Beast‘, Vanishing Angle, it is also from’ Thunder Road ‘,’ The Wolf of Snow Hollow ‘and ‘The Beta Test’, Cummings’ third film as a director, screenwriter and performer whose premiere, most likely, will take place this year (wherever it opens, of course).

