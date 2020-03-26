THE HERALD

Oaxaca.- A press conference was offered last night to reveal the details of a project by Alebrijes de Oaxaca and together with Anesca, who will be in charge of bringing several local youths to the different categories of Mexican professional soccer.

This presentation was given by Professor Reinaldo Ríos García, who has worked with several young people from different states helping them to fulfill their dream of playing in professional soccer, as well as rescuing several soccer players who decided to change the path of drugs and violence by the sport.

Likewise, there were Araceli Salazar Perea, president of the Civil Association for the Dignity of Life, who has obtained the support of the municipal governments to carry out this series of events; and likewise forming part of this project are Roberto Medina Rodarte and Antonio Esparza Cardona, president of Anesca.

This project consists of four days of visions throughout the week in Aguascalientes, San Francisco de los Romo and Palo Alto, starting from March 11 to 14, awaiting the response of a large number of players born between 1996 and 2010, to begin his dream of playing in the first division.

On the 11th and 12th of this month, the visorias will be carried out in the capital municipality within the Luis Donaldo Colosio Park in La Barranca in the southern area of ​​the city, with a schedule from 4 in the afternoon to 6 in the afternoon.

For the day 13, the visors will go to the municipality of San Francisco de los Romo with hours from 6 in the afternoon, within the Sports Unit and will end on the 14 in Palo Alto from 10 in the morning in the same way in the Sports Unit.

Likewise, there was talk of the possibility of establishing a third division team by Alebrijes in the city of Aguascalientes, in order to have a hotbed of young people who can participate in the different categories of professional soccer and even reach the Oaxaca team.