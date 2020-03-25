NOTIMEX

Oaxaca.- Alebrijes de Oaxaca and Potros de Hierro del Atlante inaugurate this Thursday the eighth date of the Closing 2020 tournament of Ascenso MX at 20:45 (central Mexico time), in what could be one of their last calls to classify the big party.

Both teams were cheerleaders at the Apertura 2019, but this semester they are in the last places of the qualification, and a defeat would put them in many predicaments.

The Alebrijes champions have not seen theirs, and after losing to the chocolat Cafetaleros de Chiapas 4-1 last Saturday, they will try to achieve just their second victory of the tournament.

Despite the bad campaign when they placed in tenth position with six points, the Oaxacan team has not lost in local condition, reaping a victory (3-0 Cimarrones) and two draws (1-1 Dorados and 0-0 Correcaminos) .

For their part, those from Cancun are in ninth position with eight units, but they are one of the worst visitors to add only one point, which was on date 5 without annotations against Cimarrones, in addition to the defeats against Celaya (1- 0), Tampico Madero (2-1) and recently against the leader Mineros (2-0).

Oaxaca has dominance over the Catalan team every time they face each other in the ITO, as they have recorded four wins by two draws and one single loss, since they faced each other in the silver league in 2014 when the Atlante descended.