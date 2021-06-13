Alea Soluciones incorporates a new Wi-Fi6 ONT to its offer | News | Market

Alea Solutions has started to distribute the Huawei’s new OptiXstar EG8147X6 ONTamong operators who thereby seek to improve the experience of their users in the GPON networks that they keep deployed throughout the national territory.

The EG8147X6 incorporates four giga ports, a telephony port, an RF port to deploy TV services and Wi-Fi6 router, DualBand with 5dBi external antennas.

The new Next Generation technology, Wi-Fi 6, will ensure a best experience in voice, data and HD video services also offering full compatibility with previous standards and higher speed ranges: up to 9.6Gbps in ideal conditions compared to the 6.9Gbps ​​allowed by the previous standard, 802.11ac.

The new equipment for GPON networks, offers a high-performance ultra-broadband access and better coverage for its users thanks to the incorporation of the most recent technologies, such as OFDMA and MU-MIMO.

OFDMA and MU-MIMO: Better management with multiple accesses

To further enhance the performance of this wireless technology, the technology has also been incorporated Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access (OFDMA). It is a system that divides the bandwidth into access packets that, in turn, give way to different clients or devices, also minimizing network latencies, something very remarkable in environments that have a high density of devices with access to the router.

On the other hand, and thanks to bidirectional MU-MIMO support that incorporates, the device allows several users simultaneous access without reducing the bandwidth.

The new ONT EG8147X6 is the second Wi-Fi6 device to be launched on the market and together with the ONT EG8145X6, recently incorporated by Huawei and Alea Soluciones to its offer, will help improve the user experience, as well as the access and distribution of user resources.

